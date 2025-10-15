Film on King Charles’ View of Nature to Be Released

Pool via Reuters / file photo

Britain’s King Charles III attends a nature and finance reception at Lancaster House in London on June 25.

LONDON (Reuters) — Britain’s King Charles III has said he was considered “rather dotty” for voicing concern about damage to the environment in the past. An upcoming documentary film aims to chart the spread of views once seen as eccentric, and bring them to new audiences.

The 76-year-old monarch first spoke of the dangers of “indestructible plastic containers” and the pollution from “endless cars and airplanes” in the early 1970s, well before protecting the planet became a mainstream topic.

“Remarkably few people around the world know the full depth of The King’s lifelong battle to bring nature and humanity into harmony,” the film’s director Nicolas Brown said in a statement.

“Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision” will explore the history of Charles’ belief that nature is at the core of human wellbeing and emphasize the urgent need to protect it. The film is due to be released early next year, a counterweight to skepticism about environmental issues voiced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The film will feature Charles’ projects at his Highgrove residence and Dumfries House — part of his charity, The King’s Foundation — and further afield in India and Guyana.

“Nature is our sustainer — we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves,” Charles said in the statement from the charity.

His environmental campaigning has already inspired both his sons. Heir to the throne Prince William set up the Earthshot charity, which offers multimillion pound prizes to help fund environmental technologies, while his younger son Prince Harry champions conservation and wildlife causes.

The film will be available on Amazon’s Prime Video, marking the latest move by the royal family to embrace global media platforms. Earlier in October, William appeared on an Apple TV show, while Harry, who is no longer a working royal, has a contract with Netflix.

Chad ends ties with Harry’s charity

LONDON (Reuters) — A conservation charity which has Prince Harry as a board member has been kicked off its projects in Chad after the Chadian government accused it of failing to protect wildlife.

Harry was appointed to the governing board of African Parks (APN) in 2023 after seven years of involvement with the charity, which was set up to protect natural habits and wildlife.

Chad’s environment minister Hassan Bakhit Djamous said the decision to cut ties came in response to “the resurgence of poaching and the severe lack of investment” including in infrastructure and anti-poaching efforts, “the failure of APN to respect key clauses of the agreements” and “recurring irreverence shown towards the government of Chad.”

African Parks, which manages parks in 12 other countries including Angola, Malawi and Zambia, confirmed Chad had terminated its two management mandates there.

“African Parks has initiated discussions with the ministry to understand the government’s position and to explore the best possible way forward in support of the continued protection of these critical conservation landscapes,” it said in a statement.

It is the second time this year a charity linked to the prince Harry has attracted negative headlines.

He stepped down from Sentebale, which he helped set up to help people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, after a public row with its chair, Sophie Chandauka, who accused Harry and the trustees of bullying, misogyny and racism.

Britain’s charity regulator said in August it had found no evidence of bullying.