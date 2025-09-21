Plastic Waste Taken from Ocean Becomes Educational Plastic Dinosaurs; Models Are Used in Classrooms to Teach Children about Pollution

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A model of a velociraptor partly made from plastic waste retrieved from the ocean

SHIZUOKA — Dinosaur models made from plastic waste taken from the ocean are now being used in school lessons to help children learn in a fun way about the importance of protecting the environment.

Developed by major Tokyo-based toymaker Bandai Spirits Co., the models have been a hit with students and teachers alike and will be rolled out in schools across the country from October.

In April 2021, Bandai Spirits launched a project to reuse runners from plastic model kits as part of efforts to create a recycling-oriented society. The company had collected more than 116 tons of runners by March 2025.

Bandai worked with Shizuoka City — a thriving manufacturing hub which is home to numerous model making companies and even touts itself as a “plastic model town” — on plans to create greater awareness of the worsening global problem of ocean plastic pollution. It also developed this school lesson program.

The initiative kicked off with a lesson at Osadaminami Municipal Elementary School in the city in June. About 60 fifth graders diligently assembled 20-centimeter models of a velociraptor, a carnivorous dinosaur, sometimes checking the instructions for guidance.

In preparation for the class, the students had picked up plastic bottles and other waste from a nearby beach and learned about ocean plastic pollution and its causes. The children stared intently at the parts as they assembled their models, aware that trash they had picked up could have been used to make them.

“It was a fun way to learn,” a 10-year-old student said. “I want to tell my family about plastic pollution in the ocean, too.”

The homeroom teacher, who was in charge of the class, reflected on the program. “The children eagerly assembled the plastic models. It was a great chance for them to encounter an environmental problem up-close,” she said.

The dinosaur design was selected for the model because its high popularity from movies and other sources was seen as likely to pique the interest of many children. The assembled models were taken home to spark conversations with family members.

Educational videos, a teaching guide and worksheets also were prepared, which could be used as required depending on factors such as the children’s interest level.

Some of the plastic pollution in the ocean contains toxic metal substances. A Bandai Spirits representative said, “Once plastic enters the ocean, retrieving it and recycling it is difficult. I hope children will learn from these classes that little actions taken during daily life can easily cause pollution, and realize that this is a matter that affects them.”

The plastic models also will be provided to junior high schools, high schools, environmental organizations and other groups upon request. The company is not accepting applications from individuals. Inquiries should be directed to the Bandai Hobby Center website.