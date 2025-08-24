2 Years Since Start of Treated Water Release, Fukushima Monitoring Shows No Abnormalities in Ocean

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is seen in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Sunday marked two years since the release of treated water into the ocean began at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. As of Aug. 4, a total of 101,870 tons had been discharged into the sea, but continuous monitoring of the surrounding waters has detected no abnormalities.

Contaminated water was generated during the cooling of the melted nuclear fuel debris from the 2011 nuclear accident. It is treated to remove most radioactive substances other than tritium, then diluted with seawater and released.

Meanwhile, in June, China announced it would resume imports of Japanese seafood. However, it has maintained a ban on imports from Fukushima and nine other prefectures since the nuclear accident.