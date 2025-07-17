Human Hair: A Water-Saving Tool in Drought-Hit Chile
12:11 JST, July 17, 2025
SANTIAGO (Reuters) — Small mats of human hair line the base of plants, helping lock in moisture for crops in orchards around Chile that have been struggling with drought for years.
The hair, which is turned into sheets and discs of compostable mulch through mechanical weaving, reduces direct evaporation by 71% and saves up to 48% of irrigation water, according to the Matter of Trust Chile foundation, which makes the hair mats.
“Hair is very interesting. It contains nutrients, nitrogen, calcium, sulfur and organic matter that is added to the soil, improving it and enhancing plant growth and agricultural production by at least 30%,” said Mattia Carenini, CEO of the foundation.
Farmer Maria Salazar said the hair has helped get excellent crop yield from lemon trees in Taltal, about 900 kilometers north of the Chilean capital in the arid Antofagasta region.
“The hair mats are a benefit to the system and water stress we’re facing,” Salazar said. “By providing shade, they maintain a lot of humidity and prevent the sun’s rays from evaporating the little water we have.”
The foundation was created in 2020 to promote conservation and regeneration through the creative use of waste. The hair is sourced from deals with 350 salons and 10 pet groomers around Chile, with about 2% of the hair used in the mats coming from pets.
Other products from the foundation include a liquid fertilizer made from recycled hair and a hair-based absorbent for recovering oils, metals and other contaminants from water.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Lead Charge on International Rules for Space Debris Removal; U.K., N.Z., Developing Countries Eyed as Partners
-
More Commercial Launches a Must for H2a Rocket’s Successor; Mitsubishi Heavy, JAXA Aim to Halve Launch Cost with H3
-
Govt Panel Warns of Major Sea of Japan Quake;Probability Seen as 18% in Next 30 Years
-
Undersea Magma, Water May Be Inducing Quakes Around Tokara Islands; Lack of Instruments Nearby Limits Data
-
Facial Recognition Gains Traction, Driven by Seamless Payments; Security Concerns Still Remain
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday