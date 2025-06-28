Fast-fashion Retailer Shein’s Transport Emissions Jump in 2024

Reuters file photo

An advertisement for Shein is seen in London in March 2024.

LONDON (Reuters) — Shein’s carbon emissions from transporting products climbed 13.7% in 2024, the online fast-fashion retailer’s sustainability report showed on June 13, and its 2023 transport emissions were 18% higher than previously reported after a recalculation.

Shein uses mainly air freight to send cheap clothes directly from suppliers in China to shoppers in 150 markets worldwide, a more carbon-intensive supply chain model compared with traditional apparel retailers that ship more of their products on container vessels.

Shein said it planned to produce, package and ship closer to its customers as a way to lower emissions and cut delivery times and shipping costs. It increased its use of sea freight and trucking in 2024, according to the report.

“We do have localized places like Brazil, like Turkey … so all these things are in the works. Are we fast enough? Are we perfect? Of course not. There are a lot of things that we have to do,” Shein executive chairman Donald Tang said, speaking at the Viva Technology conference in Paris on June 13 after the report was published.

Shein argues its business model allows it to produce according to demand and leaves it with less unsold inventory than traditional clothing retailers, minimizing waste.

Founded in China and headquartered in Singapore, Shein sources most of its products from 7,000 suppliers in China, but also has a growing network of factories in Brazil and Turkey.

Emissions from transporting products to and between Shein facilities, and to customers, including returns, were 8.52 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent in 2024, up from 7.49 million tons of CO2e in 2023, according to the report.

Shein’s transport emissions for 2024 are more than three times those of Zara owner Inditex, which reported 2.61 million tons of CO2e for its 2024 financial year, a 10% increase on 2023 as the Spanish firm also used more air freight.

Shein said its 2023 emissions were recalculated after an update to its methodology. Last year it reported a 2023 figure of 6.35 million tons.