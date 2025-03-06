Nighttime Excursions on Etna Spark Safety Concerns

Etna Walk / Giuseppe Di Stefano / Reuters, File

Volcanic steam and ash rise from Mt. Etna, Italy, on Feb. 12.

ROME (Reuters) — Tourists climbing Sicily’s Mt. Etna volcano at night in sneakers and light clothing to get a close-up view of an ongoing eruption may be risking their lives, rescuers warned on Feb. 21.

Europe’s highest and most active volcano erupted in spectacular fashion last month, lighting up the night sky with explosions and bright red molten lava.

“We had a number of people who got lost and could not find their way back because of the fog that suddenly appeared. Spending a night out at these temperatures can be very risky,” Leonardo La Pica, regional president of the Sicilian Alpine Speleological Rescue Service, said on the same day.

Speaking to broadcaster Radio24, La Pica said that the lava flow had reached more accessible areas than usual, at around 1,850 meters above sea level.

That has prompted many tourists to venture out at night when the flare is more scenic. But some do not go properly equipped and often get too close to the lava, he said, with the risk of being hit by pieces of rock thrown out by the explosions.

“The ground is impervious, with ice and snow, it is cold and the weather can change abruptly,” La Pica added.