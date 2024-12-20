Japan Inspects U.S. Yokota Base over Suspected PFAS Leak
16:34 JST, December 20, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Officials from the Japanese Defense Ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of the U.S. military’s Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo over a possible leak of PFAS, potentially carcinogenic chemicals.
They are inspecting a firefighting drill area where PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are believed to have spilled, while receiving a briefing from the U.S. side.
Local government officials had demanded an on-site inspection since October when the U.S. side informed Japan of the suspected leak.
The Japanese side plans to conduct water sampling at a reservoir at the base.
Japan will work with the United States to take effective environmental measures inside and outside the base, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said at a press conference.
