Japan Eyes 60％ Cut in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in FY 2035
14:41 JST, November 26, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government is considering setting a target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2035 by 60% from the 2013 level, officials said Monday.
The target was presented at a joint meeting of the Environment Ministry’s Central Environment Council and the industry ministry’s Industrial Structure Council held on the day.
The government has a target of cutting the emissions by 46% from the 2013 level by the end of fiscal 2030.
At the day’s meeting, the government said that its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to effectively zero by 2050 will be achievable if the emissions are cut by 46% in fiscal 2030, 60% in fiscal 2035 and 73% in fiscal 2040.
Based on this calculated road map, the government said that it aims to pursue, as its fiscal 2035 target, a 60% cut.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ukraine’s Forests Devastated in Hellscape of War
-
Animals Found Living Underground near Deep-sea Hydrothermal Vents
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo: Robot Avatars to be Operated by Online Visitors; Hopes to Show Barrier-free Future in Japan
-
Picky Protection Rules Hamper Swiss Mushrooming Craze
-
Invasive Trout Devouring Native Salmon In Lake Motosu; Anglers Face Environmental Crisis At Foot Of Mt. Fuji
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Japanese Sneakers Making their Presence Known with Innovative Designs; Drawing on Retro Inspiration for New Styles