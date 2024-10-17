Norway Police: ‘Russian Spy’ Whale Likely Died of Infection
17:06 JST, October 17, 2024
OSLO (AFP-Jiji) — A beluga whale found dead in Norway in August, suspected by some of being a Russian spy, probably died of an infection and not gunshot wounds, Norwegian police said on Oct. 4.
Nicknamed “Hvaldimir” in a pun on the Norwegian word for whale (“hval”) and its purported ties to Moscow, the white beluga first appeared off the coast in Norway’s far-northern Finnmark region in 2019 and quickly became a celebrity in the country.
He was found dead on Aug. 31 in a bay on Norway’s southwestern coast.
Animal rights’ organizations NOAH and One Whale claimed the whale had been shot dead and filed a police report.
The Norwegian Veterinary Institute conducted an autopsy and found a 35-centimeter stick lodged in his mouth.
“The report concluded that the probable cause of death was a bacterial infection, possibly a result of wounds in his mouth caused by a stick that got stuck,” police official Amund Preede Revheim said in a statement on Oct. 4.
“The stick may also have made it difficult for Hvaldimir to eat, thereby increasing the risk of infection,” he added.
Police said they had found no trace of bullets and had decided not to open an investigation.
“There is nothing in the examinations that suggests Hvaldimir was killed illegally,” Preede Revheim said.
When Hvaldimir was found in 2019, Norwegian marine biologists removed a man-made harness with a mount suited for an action camera and the words “Equipment St. Petersburg” printed in English on the plastic clasps.
The whale appeared to be accustomed to humans.
Norwegian officials said the whale might have escaped an enclosure and been trained by the Russian Navy.
Moscow has never made any official response to claims the whale could be a “Russian spy.”
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Study Shows How a Woman’s Brain Reorganizes during Pregnancy
-
Gifu Pref. Aquarium Director Researching Giant Catfish: Reveals They Can Fast for a Year
-
Power Struggle: Serbia Eyes N-Energy to Fuel Future
-
Low-Latitude Aurora Observed in Hokkaido; Influenced by Increased Solar Activity
-
Swarms of Visitors Go Bug-Eyed Over Creepy-Crawlies in Ueno, Tokyo; National Museum of Nature and Science Exhibits Vast Bug Collection
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health