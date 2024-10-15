Home>Science & Nature>Environment

Population of 16 Familiar Bird Species in Sharp Decline in Japan; Azure-Winged Magpie Experiencing 14.1％ Rate of Decline

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Sparrow

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:02 JST, October 15, 2024

A sharp decline in the number of familiar bird species, including sparrows and Japanese wagtails, in satochi-satoyama, or areas such as fields, rice paddies and forests in close proximity to human settlements, was noted in a recently released report. Sixteen out of 106 bird species were found to be rapidly decreasing in number, at a rate equivalent to that of endangered species, according to the report.

The report released by the Environment Ministry and the Nature Conservation Society of Japan on Oct. 1 warns that biodiversity is declining in satochi-satoyama.

The report is based on a nationwide ecological survey conducted by the ministry since fiscal 2003 at about 200 fixed satochi-satoyama locations, which include planted forests and farmland, except in urban areas, to study wildlife habitats.

The latest survey is based on an analysis of records through fiscal 2022 with a focus on familiar species that people tend to think of as having a high population.

The survey found 16 bird species, about 15% of 106 bird species surveyed, had declined by an annual rate of at least 3.5%, equivalent to the rate of decline at which a species is considered endangered by the ministry. The 16 included azure-winged magpies at a 14.1% rate of decline, Japanese wagtails at 8.6% and sparrows at 3.6%.

34 familiar butterflies

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Omurasaki

Among 103 familiar butterflies, restricted demon butterflies had the highest rate of decline at 22%. The rate of decline of 34 species, or about 33%, of the 103, was 3.5% or more. The 34 species includes Omurasaki, the national butterfly of Japan, at 10.4%.

“There was a significant decrease in birds that prefer open environments, such as farmland and grassland. The abandonment of satochi-satoyama areas may have affected their habitat,” said Taku Fujita, a staff member of the society.

The report says that the decline of organisms is greater in areas where the temperature increase due to global warming is more severe.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Environment Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING