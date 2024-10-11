Low-Latitude Aurora Observed in Hokkaido; Influenced by Increased Solar Activity
17:20 JST, October 11, 2024
SAPPORO — A low-latitude aurora was observed in Hokkaido early Friday morning, turning the northern sky red.
According to the Rikubetsu Space and Earth Science Museum in Rikubetsu, Hokkaido, the aurora was seen in various parts of the prefecture due to the effects of increased solar activity. In Tsukigata, the aurora could not be seen with the naked eye, but when photographed with a digital camera, the starry sky near the Earth’s surface was tinted red.
Usually seen in high latitude regions such as Alaska, auroras were observed in low latitude regions such as Hokkaido and parts of Honshu in May and August.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days