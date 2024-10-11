Low-Latitude Aurora Observed in Hokkaido; Influenced by Increased Solar Activity

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Low-latitude aurora is observed early Friday morning in Tsukigata, Hokkaido.

SAPPORO — A low-latitude aurora was observed in Hokkaido early Friday morning, turning the northern sky red.

According to the Rikubetsu Space and Earth Science Museum in Rikubetsu, Hokkaido, the aurora was seen in various parts of the prefecture due to the effects of increased solar activity. In Tsukigata, the aurora could not be seen with the naked eye, but when photographed with a digital camera, the starry sky near the Earth’s surface was tinted red.

Usually seen in high latitude regions such as Alaska, auroras were observed in low latitude regions such as Hokkaido and parts of Honshu in May and August.