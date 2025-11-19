Glaciers Vanish, Ski Seasons Shrink: FIS Says Athletes Can Drive Change

Reuters file photo

The finish area of the Stelvio track, a venue for the Winter Olympic Games 2026, is seen in Bormio, Italy, in December 2024.

Melting glaciers and shrinking snow cover could have a devastating impact on Alpine skiing and snowboarding, but athletes can help drive the message about the need to address climate change, according to FIS chief Urs Lehmann.

“The ripple effect of climate change on every aspect of society is truly terrifying,” Lehmann, CEO of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, said during an event held on Switzerland’s Great Aletsch Glacier.

“It turns out that the realm of snow sports — not only at a competitive level, but for all the communities that revolve around ski resorts — is among the first to experience this devastating impact directly.”

Lehmann was part of an FIS delegation that was joined by scientists and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Switzerland’s Jungfraujoch to raise awareness about the changing climate in Alpine regions.

According to Stefan Uhlenbrook, WMO Director of Hydrology, Water Resources and Cryosphere, the accelerating retreat of glaciers since the 1990s is already having serious impacts in Alpine skiing towns.

“Climate data for Switzerland shows a reduced number of days with snow cover, particularly in lower altitudes, making winter snow sport in these regions increasingly uncertain,” he said.

Data from Glacier Monitoring Switzerland said Swiss glaciers have lost one-quarter of their ice volume in the last 10 years.

While the outlook is gloomy, Lehmann said skiing and snowboarding can encourage action.

“There is only one way to do this in a credible and effective manner: through science and knowledge. That is what today is about,” he said during the event.

Twice world champion Alexandra Meissnitzer, now responsible for Special Projects at FIS, said that while athletes were not scientists, they had a role to play.

“Elite athletes are fully committed to results and performance, and it is easy to lose sight of the broader picture,” she said.

“This is why it is so important that the FIS–WMO partnership builds this bridge between snow sports and science.

“Athletes cannot contribute the scientific expertise required to tackle the climate crisis, but they can be a strong voice to drive awareness and action.”