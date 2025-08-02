Hot word :

Nation Logs Temperatures of 40 C or Higher For 4 Consecutive Days

16:43 JST, August 2, 2025

Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, recorded 40.1 C on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, marking four consecutive days that Japan logged temperatures of 40 C or higher.

As of 3 p.m., 273 locations nationwide logged temperatures of 35 C or higher.

The mercury hit 40 C in Akiota, Hiroshima Prefecture and Maebashi, breaking the cities’ previous respective records.

