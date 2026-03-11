Japan Moves Toward Introducing JESTA System for Pre-travel Authorization as Cabinet Approves Bill

The Justice Ministry

The government on Tuesday approved a bill to revise the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law at a Cabinet meeting and submitted the bill to the House of Representatives. The bill centers on the introduction of an electronic travel authorization system, or JESTA, to determine online whether visitors are eligible to enter Japan prior to travel. The government aims to introduce the system in fiscal 2028. The bill also raises the upper limit on fees for renewing or changing visas for the first time in 44 years.

JESTA was created to tighten immigration controls and is modeled after the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). The system targets visa-free, short-stay foreigners, requiring them to register such information as their reasons for traveling and accommodation details. Airlines and other carriers will have to refuse boarding to unauthorized travelers.

ESTA charges about ¥6,000 per application and JESTA also plans to collect a fee. As the number of foreign travelers increases, the government aims to introduce the system to simplify entry procedures and secure new funds.

The highest fee for changing or renewing a visa will be raised from ¥10,000 to ¥100,000, and the maximum fee for obtaining a permanent residency visa will rise from ¥10,000 to ¥300,000. Actual fees will vary depending on the period of stay and will be specified by a Cabinet order before the end of fiscal 2026.