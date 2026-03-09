Japan’s Lower House Holds Public Hearings on Budget Over Weekend in Kagoshima, Morioka
12:33 JST, March 9, 2026
The House of Representatives Budget Committee held public hearings in Kagoshima and Morioka on Sunday to hear experts’ views on the fiscal 2026 budget, the first time such regional hearings were held on a Sunday. This reflected the ruling bloc’s push to pass the budget in the current fiscal year.
The Kagoshima hearing was attended by committee members from various parties, including Chairman Tetsushi Sakamoto of the Liberal Democratic Party and chief opposition director Akira Nagatsuma, from the Centrist Reform Alliance.
Experts present included Kagoshima Gov. Koichi Shiota and Tsunenori Oka, representative director of the Kagoshima Association of Corporate Executives.
Discussion focused on the soaring cost of gasoline due to the Middle East conflict and the potential impact on the finances of regional governments should the consumption tax be cut.
