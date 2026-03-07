Japan’s Takaichi Avoids Comment on Legality of U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran Ahead of Japan-U.S. Summit Meeting

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has shown diplomatic consideration ahead of the Japan-U.S. summit meeting scheduled for March 19 as she has refrained from making an assessment on the legality of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he is considering a plan to escort tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz. Speculation is growing within the government that Takaichi may be pressured at the meeting to offer assistance.

During Diet deliberations, Takaichi has refrained from giving a clear answer when asked whether she believes the strikes on Iran violate international law. “A legal assessment is not something that can be made without taking some time,” she said.

While some have pointed out that the strikes lack sufficient grounds under international law, there are concerns that any criticism of the United States by Takaichi could harm bilateral ties. “If her comments lead to a deterioration in Japan-U.S. relations, it would only benefit China and Russia,” a senior government official said.

During a dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence in Tokyo on Friday, Takaichi stated that Japan condemns Iran’s actions, including its strikes on civilian facilities and its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The two leaders agreed to closely work together toward a swift de-escalation of the situation.

Takaichi is stepping up efforts to bolster ties with Middle Eastern nations, seeking their cooperation in ensuring a stable energy supply and protecting Japanese nationals. As part of these efforts, she is set to hold talks with ambassadors from the region on Thursday.

During Diet deliberations on the security-related laws, the government has stated that a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, such as through the use of mines, could constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” which would allow for the limited exercise of the right of collective self-defense.

However, Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said, “At this point, we have yet to reach the conclusion that the situation meets the criteria.”

The government intends to carefully monitor how the United States will proceed, with a senior Foreign Ministry official noting, “At this point, it is unclear whether the United States will seek cooperation from other countries.”

SDF jet to be sent for evacuations

The government will dispatch a Self-Defense Forces transport plane to the Indian Ocean island nation of the Maldives in preparation for potential evacuations of Japanese nationals in the Middle East affected by the situation with Iran, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a Friday press conference.

Motegi conveys concerns to Israel

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi conveyed Japan’s grave concerns over the United States and Israel exchanging attacks with Iran, as well as the deteriorating situation across the Middle East to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday.

During the approximately 20-minute telephone meeting, Motegi also requested the safety of Japanese nationals in the region be ensured and support be provided for their evacuation.

In response, Minister Sa’ar explained Israel’s position and said Israel would cooperate in securing the safety of Japanese nationals and support for their evacuation.