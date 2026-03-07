Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Foreign Minister Motegi Conveys Japan’s Concerns to Israel Over Worsening Middle East Situation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:10 JST, March 7, 2026

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi conveyed Japan’s grave concerns over the United States and Israel exchanging attacks with Iran, as well as the deteriorating situation across the Middle East to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday.

During the approximately 20-minute telephone meeting, Motegi also requested the safety of Japanese nationals in the region be ensured and support be provided for their evacuation.

In response, Minister Sa’ar explained Israel’s position and said Israel would cooperate in securing the safety of Japanese nationals and support for their evacuation.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Politics

JN ACCESS RANKING