Foreign Minister Motegi Conveys Japan’s Concerns to Israel Over Worsening Middle East Situation
16:10 JST, March 7, 2026
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi conveyed Japan’s grave concerns over the United States and Israel exchanging attacks with Iran, as well as the deteriorating situation across the Middle East to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday.
During the approximately 20-minute telephone meeting, Motegi also requested the safety of Japanese nationals in the region be ensured and support be provided for their evacuation.
In response, Minister Sa’ar explained Israel’s position and said Israel would cooperate in securing the safety of Japanese nationals and support for their evacuation.
