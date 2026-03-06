Japan, Canada to Launch Strategic Roadmap on Defense, Economic Security at Tokyo Summit

AAP Image via AP

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers an address at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday.

A draft joint statement for the Japan-Canada summit centers on the creation of a comprehensive strategic roadmap that will outline specific directions for cooperation in six areas, including stronger defense ties, economic security and energy security. The two countries will also strengthen bilateral exchanges through regular mutual visits by their leaders and cabinet ministers. The summit will be held in Tokyo on Friday night.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will arrive in Japan on Friday afternoon for his first visit since taking office. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will hold summit talks with Carney, and the two leaders will release the joint statement.

The draft statement emphasizes the importance of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” a vision promoted by Japan. With China in mind, it is expected to state clearly that the two countries express strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China Seas.

To strengthen defense cooperation, Japan and Canada will begin discussions aimed at future negotiations on a Reciprocal Access Agreement, which would define the legal status of Self-Defense Forces personnel and Canadian troops when operating in each other’s country and make joint exercises easier to conduct. In response to growing threats in cyberspace, the two governments will also establish a new cyber dialogue among relevant agencies and ministries to strengthen cooperation in cyber defense. The move is intended to deepen coordination with Canada, which shares values such as the rule of law.

The two countries will also promote cooperation on energy security in order to secure stable import routes for crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other energy supplies.

In addition to expanding cooperation on energy, including LNG, Japan and Canada will strengthen collaboration on clean energy fields such as nuclear technology and hydrogen.

On economic security, the draft expresses grave concern over all forms of economic coercion, with China’s tighter export restrictions on critical minerals to Japan clearly in mind. The two countries plan to establish a new vice minister-level dialogue on economic security and hold the first such meeting before the end of the year. They will also work to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals and other strategic goods.