Japan’s DPFP to Join Natl Council Considering Tax Cut Measures

Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki announced Thursday his intention for the party to take part in the national council on social security, which will consider consumption tax cuts for food items and refundable tax credits.

Tamaki made the announcement at a party meeting on the day.

As conditions for participating, the DPFP asked the ruling parties to ensure transparency of the council, such as holding open meetings, and letting the DPFP select members for the expert panel.

Tamaki said that their requests were accepted.

The DPFP opposes consumption tax cuts limited solely to food items. Tamaki emphasized: “We are hearing cries of distress from the restaurant industry and farmers. It is our role to properly reflect these voices [in the council].” The party intends to introduce its own proposal for the refundable tax credits.

The national council is scheduled to hold its first working-level meeting next week. Working-level representatives from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party and Team Mirai will participate.