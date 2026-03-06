Japanese Economy Minister Akazawa Departs for U.S. to Discuss $550 Billion Investment Package
15:01 JST, March 6, 2026
Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa has departed for the United States to discuss Japan’s $550 billion (about ¥86 trillion) investment package with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
Akazawa will also bring up the new tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration imposed in February.
During the talks, they will discuss the second round of the investment project, ahead of a Japan-U.S. summit later this month. According to a source familiar with the negotiations, several projects, including the construction of nuclear power plants in the United States, are under consideration.
Akazawa, who departed Japan on Thursday, was scheduled to hold a meeting with Lutnick on Friday and return to Japan on Sunday.
