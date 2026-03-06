Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan’s Takaichi Condemns Iran for Attacks on Neighbors in Phone Talks with Germany’s Merz

#Sanae Takaichi
Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister’s Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:06 JST, March 6, 2026

Speaking by phone with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed Japan would work closely with Germany as it tries to rein in the Middle East situation, amid fighting between the United States and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other.

Takaichi told Merz that Japan “condemns” Iran’s attacks on energy and other facilities inside neighbors to the Middle Eastern country.

According to Takaichi, Merz explained the results of his visit to China in February and his visit to the United States this month.

The phone talks came about from a request by Germany.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Sanae Takaichi

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Politics

JN ACCESS RANKING