Japan’s Takaichi Condemns Iran for Attacks on Neighbors in Phone Talks with Germany’s Merz

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister’s Office

Speaking by phone with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed Japan would work closely with Germany as it tries to rein in the Middle East situation, amid fighting between the United States and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other.

Takaichi told Merz that Japan “condemns” Iran’s attacks on energy and other facilities inside neighbors to the Middle Eastern country.

According to Takaichi, Merz explained the results of his visit to China in February and his visit to the United States this month.

The phone talks came about from a request by Germany.