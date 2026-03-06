Japan’s Takaichi Condemns Iran for Attacks on Neighbors in Phone Talks with Germany’s Merz
13:06 JST, March 6, 2026
Speaking by phone with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed Japan would work closely with Germany as it tries to rein in the Middle East situation, amid fighting between the United States and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other.
Takaichi told Merz that Japan “condemns” Iran’s attacks on energy and other facilities inside neighbors to the Middle Eastern country.
According to Takaichi, Merz explained the results of his visit to China in February and his visit to the United States this month.
The phone talks came about from a request by Germany.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Prime Minister of Japan; Keeps All Cabinet Appointees from Previous Term
-
Japan’s Govt to Submit Road Map for Growth Strategy in March, PM Takaichi to Announce in Upcoming Policy Speech
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review