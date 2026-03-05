Kihara Says Japanese National Detained in Iran Confirmed Safe; Prisoner Is Believed to Be NHK Tehran Bureau Chief
12:37 JST, March 5, 2026
The government has confirmed the safety of a Japanese national who has been held by Iranian authorities in Tehran since January, Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said at a press conference on Wednesday.
“We remain in contact and have confirmed their safety,” he reported.
The government continues to demand the detainee be released quickly, Kihara said, adding, “We are taking every possible measure and striving to ensure their safety.”
According to U.S. media and other sources, the detainee is believed to be NHK’s Tehran bureau chief.
Reuters reported Tuesday that Evin Prison, where the bureau chief is allegedly being held, had been damaged by a bombing.
Japan, Qatar foreign ministers talk
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held a telephone conversation with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Wednesday regarding the situation in Iran.
During the talks on Wednesday, Motegi condemned Tehran’s actions, pointing out that Iranian retaliation for attacks by the United States and Israel has led to civilian deaths in neighboring countries.
