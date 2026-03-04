Seeking Nuclear Waste Site, Japan Eyes Remote Island of Minami-Torishima

The stalemate in selecting a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste at three locations has pushed the central government to look toward Minami-Torishima island, despite the island’s extreme remoteness and spatial constraints.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry submitted a request to the village of Ogasawara on Tuesday for permission to conduct a literature survey on the island, which is part of the Ogasawara island chain. The islands are administratively part of Tokyo despite their remote location in the Pacific Ocean.

A literature survey is research based on existing records and data, such as geological maps.

With the resumption of nuclear power plant operations leading to a buildup of spent fuel, the central government is determined to spearhead efforts to secure a final disposal route.

Opposing governors

“We will provide thorough explanations to gain the understanding and cooperation of the people of Ogasawara,” said Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa at a press conference after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Akazawa emphasized that the central government would take full responsibility for seeking local cooperation, rather than leaving the issue solely to the municipalities.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan (NUMO) selects a final disposal site through a three-stage survey process at candidate sites. The literature survey is the first stage.

However, NUMO cannot proceed without the approval of municipal and prefectural leaders. The entire process is expected to take more than 20 years.

NUMO has finished the literature survey in Suttsu and Kamoenai, both in Hokkaido, and is currently conducting a similar process in Genkai in Saga Prefecture. However, the organization has been unable to advance to the second stage, called a preliminary investigation, in any of these areas.

The pushback from local authorities, led by prefectural governors, remains a primary obstacle. Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki has explicitly stated his opposition to moving forward with the second-stage survey. Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi has also expressed his opposition to hosting a disposal site of this kind.

In May 2025, a group of business leaders in Masuda, Shimane Prefecture, explored submitting a petition to the city assembly to accept a survey.

However, they were forced to abandon the plan after Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama strongly opposed it, arguing that it would not benefit the city or the prefecture.

Limited access

Unlike other candidate sites, Minami-Torishima island is entirely state-owned and lacks a civilian population, with only about 30 government and Self-Defense Forces personnel on-site. This unique environment could allow for a smoother survey process than in other regions.

However, the island is located 1,950 kilometers southeast of central Tokyo, and the logistical challenges of transporting equipment and securing workers for construction pose significant hurdles. The island’s small area of 1.5 square kilometers is another issue, as surface facilities typically require 1 to 2 square kilometers, making it uncertain whether sufficient space can be secured.

Even after a facility is completed, ensuring the safety of maritime transport of radioactive waste and managing operations on such a remote island will remain significant challenges.

With the conventional “open-call” system criticized for overburdening local municipalities, there is little hope for expanding the number of candidate locations under the existing approach.

The ministry is set to continue approaching promising areas, modeling its strategy on overseas cases that narrow down final disposal sites from a list of about 10 candidates.