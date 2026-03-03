LDP Starts Talks to Revise Japan’s 3 Security Documents; Seeks to Adapt to Changing International Order

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Liberal Democratic Party Research Commission on Security Chairman Yasukazu Hamada, standing, addresses a meeting at party headquarters on Monday.

The Liberal Democratic Party convened its Research Commission on Security on Monday to discuss revising Japan’s National Security Strategy (NSS) and two other security documents within the year.

Discussions are focused on formulating a strategy that corresponds to the shifting international order, so as to maintain stability for Japan and relevant regions. The LDP will seek to determine what defense capabilities are needed to keep U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration engaged in the Indo-Pacific region and to deter China’s aggressive maritime expansion.

“Changes in the security environment are occurring at an accelerating pace across various fields. It is necessary to proactively move forward with strengthening our defense capabilities,” Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in her policy speech on Feb. 20 regarding revision of the three security documents.

Takaichi’s remarks appear to have been prompted by a sense of crisis regarding the dramatic changes in the international situation since the current documents were formulated in December 2022.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine — now in its fifth year — has highlighted the importance of sustained combat capabilities. North Korea has deployed troops to Russia and is steadily accumulating combat experience. China and Russia are deepening their coordination by repeatedly conducting joint exercises near Japan.

China is strengthening its presence in the East and South China Seas and expanding into the Pacific, deploying two aircraft carriers simultaneously for the first time in June. It is steadily working toward establishing a so-called anti-access/area denial (A2AD) strategy to prevent a U.S. military intervention in a Taiwan contingency.

At Monday’s meeting, which served as a forum for intra-party debate on the revisions, Keio University Prof. Ken Jimbo argued that the military balance between the United States and China is shifting in China’s favor, making preparations against A2AD necessary.

In relation to China, the revisions will strengthen measures for Pacific defense — an area previously underdeveloped — through such means as expanding surveillance radar networks to monitor China’s activities and improving port facilities and airstrips to support Self-Defense Forces deployments. The commission will also discuss how to handle the characterization of China, which is described in the current NSS as “ the greatest strategic challenge,” amid cooling Japan-China relations.

Other urgent priorities include developing and deploying drones, which have been used extensively in the war in Ukraine, and enhancing capabilities in space, cyber and electromagnetic domains. Relatively inexpensive drones pose a growing threat through such methods as swarm attacks. They have been used in the U.S.-Iran conflict, and China has focused on their research and development.

Japan must boost its efforts in this area, especially as the nation’s shrinking population has made it difficult to secure SDF personnel.

Counterstrike capabilities and the introduction of next-generation propulsion submarines are also under consideration. As Takaichi’s particular approach will likely be reflected in the revisions, economic security and the research and development of dual-use technology are expected to be key elements of the revisions.