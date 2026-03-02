Takaichi: Japan Striving to Ensure Safety of Japanese Nationals; About 200 in Iran, 7,700 in Neighboring Countries

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Monday morning.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday said the government is making every effort to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the Middle East as it works with relevant countries to respond to the situation following Saturday’s U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

“We are working closely with relevant countries to respond to the situation, including intelligence gathering,” Takaichi said at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting attended by all Cabinet members on Monday morning.

“We are making every effort to protect Japanese nationals throughout the region, including Iran’s neighboring countries, and to monitor the situation on sea and air routes,” Takaichi said as exchanges of fire expand across the Middle East.

According to Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, there are about 200 Japanese nationals in Iran and about 7,700 in neighboring countries. “We will provide thorough evacuation support if necessary,” he said.

Regarding Japanese vessels in the area following reports that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, Takaichi said, “We have confirmed that all crew members are safe.”

Takaichi reiterated Japan’s “consistent stance” that Iran’s nuclear and missile development “cannot be tolerated.”

“Japan strongly urges a stop to any actions that destabilize the region, including attacks on neighboring countries, and calls for a diplomatic solution, including negotiations,” the prime minister said, urging restraint.

She also said Japan would “make every diplomatic effort in cooperation with the international community” to calm the situation.

Bus ready for Japanese in Israel

Regarding Japanese nationals in Israel, which is facing retaliatory strikes by Iran, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara at a Monday press conference said, “The local embassy plans to operate a bus for them to leave the country as early as today, Japan time.”