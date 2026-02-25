Japan’s Takaichi Speaks on New U.S. Tariff in Upper House, Says Pledged Investments will be ‘Mutually Beneficial’
17:42 JST, February 25, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke about the new additional tariff on foreign goods announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, during a plenary session of the House of Councillors on Wednesday.
“We will closely monitor with great interest any future U.S. moves and the impact on the Japan-U.S. agreement on tariff measures,” she said.
In July, Japan, under the bilateral agreement, pledged to make $550 billion (about ¥85 trillion) in investments in the United States in exchange for Washington lowering automobile tariffs.
Takaichi said the investments “will be mutually beneficial, ensure economic security and lead to economic growth for both countries.” She also expressed her intention to urge the United States to honor the agreement.
The ruling and opposition parties agreed Wednesday to hold basic interpellations at the House of Representatives Budget Committee, attended by all Cabinet members, on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
