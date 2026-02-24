Japan Asks U.S. Not to Worsen Tariffs; Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Says Japan Will Continue to Honor Bilateral Agreement

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa

Japan called on the United States not to make new additional tariffs on foreign goods worse for Japan than the so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed on Japanese items following July’s bilateral agreement on tariff measures, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would increase the global 10% tariff on foreign goods he announced one day earlier to 15%, effective Tuesday. He initially announced the 10% tariff after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the reciprocal tariffs.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa made the request to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a telephone conversation Monday.

In July, Japan, under the bilateral agreement, pledged to make $550 billion (about ¥85 trillion) in investments in the United States in exchange for Washington lowering automobile tariffs.

Speaking at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Akazawa said, “We agreed that it is important for both countries to continue swiftly, faithfully implementing the tariff agreement.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara also emphasized at a press conference Tuesday that Japan will remain committed to steadily moving forward with its investments in the United States in accordance with the bilateral agreement despite recent developments in Washington.

Kihara said the investments will be mutually beneficial, ensuring economic security and leading to economic growth for both countries. “Japan intends to continue steadily implementing investment projects and will urge the United States to faithfully honor [its side of] the agreement,” Kihara said.