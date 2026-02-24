Japan Shows Importance of S. Korea Ties with Reserved Decision on Takeshima Day Ceremony

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Parliamentary vice minister Naoki Furukawa, second from right, listens to an explanation provided by an official of the Shimane Prefectural Takeshima Reference Room in Matsue.

The government sent a parliamentary vice minister of the Cabinet Office as its representative to the Takeshima Day memorial ceremony held in Matsue on Sunday, rather than a Cabinet minister as suggested by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi before she took office.

While expressing protest against South Korea’s illegal occupation of the Takeshima Islands, the Japanese government maintained a restrained response in an effort to ensure the continued strengthening of Japan-South Korea cooperation.

This marks the 14th consecutive year for a parliamentary vice minister to attend the ceremony organized by the Shimane prefectural government and other entities.

At the ceremony, parliamentary vice minister Naoki Furukawa said: “Takeshima is clearly Japan’s inherent territory, both historically and under international law. We will resolve this dispute peacefully through diplomatic efforts.”

Haruko Arimura, chair of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s General Council, became the first person holding one of the party’s top three officials to attend a Takeshima Day ceremony.

While she emphasized the importance of Japan-South Korea relations, Arimura also said, “We want to clearly demonstrate our resolve to protect our territory and sovereignty and work on this issue persistently and steadily.”

On a debate program in September, during the LDP presidential election, Takaichi said: “It would be fine for a Cabinet minister to attend [the ceremony] with confidence. There’s no need to tiptoe around [South Korea].”

By instead dispatching a parliamentary vice minister as usual, the Japanese government “showed consideration for good Japan-South Korea relations,” according to a senior government official. Meanwhile, a senior LDP lawmaker said that Takaichi appealed to her domestic audience through also dispatching one of the LDP’s top three officials.

There is a sense of dissatisfaction among conservative supporters of Takaichi regarding the ongoing illegal occupation of the islands. Meanwhile, within South Korea, Takeshima is called Dokdo and holds symbolic significance as an island “reclaimed” after Japanese colonial rule.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official had called the situation “a sensitive issue that could get out of control once ignited,” and attention was being paid to the government’s decision regarding the ceremony.

Takaichi had welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to her home prefecture of Nara in January, confirming strengthened bilateral ties.

Amid cooling relations with China and challenges posed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration over tariffs and defense spending, Japan intends to continue advancing cooperation with South Korea, whose strategic importance is growing for Japan.

A South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson issued a statement protesting the ceremony. Kim Sang-hoon, director general for Asian and Pacific Affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, also lodged a complaint, summoning Hirotaka Matsuo, a senior diplomat at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

However, the content of the protest was largely identical to last year’s. This appears to be a balanced response to Japan’s actions, with consideration being given to bilateral relations.