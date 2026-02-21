Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan to Monitor Trump Administration’s Response to U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs

#Trump Tariffs
The Associated Press
Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach Friday in Long Beach, Calif.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:23 JST, February 21, 2026

Senior officials of economy-related government entities have said Japan will closely monitor future developments after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down the “reciprocal tariffs” the U.S. administration imposed on imports from nearly all countries and regions.

“The Trump administration has used tariffs as a weapon [to put pressure on others]. I do not believe they will give up, and we will closely monitor how they will respond to this development,” a senior government official told The Yomiuri Shimbun on Saturday.

You may also like to read

U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

In July, Japan pledged $550 billion (about ¥85 trillion) in investments in the United States in exchange for Washington lowering reciprocal and automobile tariffs. Another Japanese government official said, “the investments will proceed anyway since they are also beneficial for Japan.”

A number of Japanese companies and others have jointly filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, seeking the return of tariffs collected under the Trump administration. “We recognize that we need to carefully examine the content of the ruling,” said an official of Ricoh Co., one of the Japanese firms.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Trump Tariffs

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Politics

JN ACCESS RANKING