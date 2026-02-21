Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Declares ‘Responsible Diplomacy’ in Her Policy Speech

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her policy speech at the Diet on Friday.

In her policy speech to the Diet, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she would establish “strong diplomacy and security.”

“We will develop responsible Japanese diplomacy that creates peace and prosperity,” she stressed. As the international order is being significantly compromised, she added, “Japan will think for itself, take the wheel, defend its independence and peace and play an active role in achieving the prosperity of Japan and the world.”

Takaichi also announced a policy of strategically advancing and evolving the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative advocated by Shinzo Abe, when he was prime minister in 2016. “Let’s make the Indo-Pacific region stronger and more prosperous,” she said, referencing the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s catchphrase in the House of Representatives election: “Let’s make the Japanese archipelago stronger and more prosperous.”

Her indication that she would continue Abe’s policies and advance the Indo-Pacific initiative comes as China is escalating its coercive behavior both militarily and economically. Specific measures cited by Takaichi include strengthening Japan’s economic foundation by reinforcing the supply chain for critical goods and other measures, creating opportunities for economic growth through public-private partnership and expanding the scale of official security assistance, which includes the free provision of equipment and supplies to countries that share the same values as Japan.

In announcing these measures, the government had in mind the possibility of cooperating with India as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes the Philippines, a country being threatened by China. “To resist China, Japan must cooperate with like-minded countries on both the economy and security,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

Takaichi cited “defense capabilities” as one of the six capabilities that Japan needs to strengthen and reiterated a plan to revise three security documents, including the National Security Strategy, by the end of this year. Ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for March, the United States is urging Japan and its allies to spend more on security, while Japan is hoping to obtain the United States’ understanding by building up its defense capabilities.

In her speech Friday, Takaichi said, “Japan must take the initiative in fundamentally reinforcing its defense capabilities.”