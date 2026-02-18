Hot word :

Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan’s 105th Prime Minister in Lower House

The Japan News

15:01 JST, February 18, 2026

Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, was elected as the 105th prime minister of Japan during a plenary session of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The prime minister election is also underway in a plenary session of the House of Councillors.

Takaichi will form her second cabinet tonight.

