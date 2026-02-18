Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan’s 105th Prime Minister in Lower House
15:01 JST, February 18, 2026
Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, was elected as the 105th prime minister of Japan during a plenary session of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
The prime minister election is also underway in a plenary session of the House of Councillors.
Takaichi will form her second cabinet tonight.
