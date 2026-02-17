Takaichi Chats with Tunku Tunku, Interactive Mascot for International Horticultural Expo 2027
13:44 JST, February 17, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi enjoyed chatting with Tunku Tunku, the official mascot of the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama (Green x Expo 2027), placed in the entrance hall of the Prime Minister’s Office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.
When the prime minister arrived at the office, the mascot, newly set up with a conversation function, greeted her, saying, “Nice to meet you. I’m full of energy!”
Takaichi stopped and spoke to Tunku Tunku.
“So you can talk now,” she said to the mascot. “Let’s work hard together. Hey, how do I look today?”
“You look really amazing,” Tunku Tunku replied.
The Green x Expo will be held for six months from March 2027 in Yokohama.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
CRA Leadership Election Will Center on Party Rebuilding; Lower House Defeat Leaves Divisions among Former CDPJ, Komeito Members
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease