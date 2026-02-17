Hot word :

Takaichi Chats with Tunku Tunku, Interactive Mascot for International Horticultural Expo 2027

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks with an interactive Tunku Tunku, the official mascot of the International Horticultural Expo 2027, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Chiyoda Ward,

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:44 JST, February 17, 2026

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi enjoyed chatting with Tunku Tunku, the official mascot of the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama (Green x Expo 2027), placed in the entrance hall of the Prime Minister’s Office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

When the prime minister arrived at the office, the mascot, newly set up with a conversation function, greeted her, saying, “Nice to meet you. I’m full of energy!”

Takaichi stopped and spoke to Tunku Tunku.

“So you can talk now,” she said to the mascot. “Let’s work hard together. Hey, how do I look today?”

“You look really amazing,” Tunku Tunku replied.

The Green x Expo will be held for six months from March 2027 in Yokohama.

