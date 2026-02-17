Japan’s Updated ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ Initiative to Strengthen Cooperation on Economic Security with Like-Minded Nations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Japan’s newly updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative will strengthen cooperation on economic security with like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a draft revision revealed by several government sources.

The initiative, which will become the government’s new diplomatic framework, aims to enhance the region’s autonomy and resilience, with China’s repeated coercive actions in both military and economic spheres in mind.

It was originally advocated by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2016. The initiative envisions building a rules-based international order, setting the rule of law and freedom of navigation in place and ensuring regional stability.

On the 10th anniversary of its announcement this year, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will further develop the concept, and she will outline details in her policy speech at a special Diet session on Friday.

Without naming specific countries, the updated initiative will take into account the changed security environment in the Indo-Pacific region since a decade ago, against the backdrop of China’s military expansion and economic coercion.

The envisioned plan is based on three pillars: strengthening economic foundations, economic growth through problem-solving and security cooperation.

To strengthen economic foundations, Japan will diversify supply chains for critical minerals and also advance economic security cooperation among like-minded nations amid economic pressures, such as export restrictions of rare earths, applied by China.

The updated initiative also incorporates plans to develop artificial intelligence with like-minded nations to counter the proliferation of inexpensive Chinese-made AI that could serve as a tool to manipulate public opinion.

Regarding economic growth, the updated initiative will continue the concepts set forth in the original policy, upholding core principles such as connectedness within and beyond the region and free trade.

It proposed the advancement of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which comprises 12 countries including Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, despite the protectionist policies adopted by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Japan-U.S. alliance has been the cornerstone in the country’s security sphere, but the updated initiative proposes strengthening ties with member countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations such as the Philippines, which lie along sea lanes that Japan uses.

The initiative will likely include cooperation through Japan’s Official Security Assistance, a new framework that provides equipment and supplies to partner countries with a view to strengthening their security and deterrence capabilities, as well as expanding export of defense equipment.