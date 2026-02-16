Japan’s Foreign Minister Says No Contact With China’s Counterpart During Security Conference in Munich
15:02 JST, February 16, 2026
MUNICH — Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Saturday that he had no contact with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the Munich Security Conference.
“It was very crowded, and I didn’t see him,” Motegi said.
Both ministers participated in the conference.
