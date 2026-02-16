Hot word :

Japan’s Foreign Minister Says No Contact With China’s Counterpart During Security Conference in Munich

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks to reporters in Munich on Sunday.

By Ryuichi Sato / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

15:02 JST, February 16, 2026

MUNICH — Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Saturday that he had no contact with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the Munich Security Conference.

“It was very crowded, and I didn’t see him,” Motegi said.

Both ministers participated in the conference.

