Japan’s Former Justice Minister Mori Expected to Be Elected as Speaker of House of Representatives
14:53 JST, February 13, 2026
Former Justice Minister Eisuke Mori is expected to be elected as speaker of the House of Representatives, as the Liberal Democratic Party is in the final stages of making its decision to back him for the role, according to LDP sources.
Mori, 77, was first elected to the lower house in 1990 and is currently serving his 13th term. In addition to being justice minister, he has previously served as director of the LDP’s Labor Administration Division and chairman of the lower house Commission of the Constitution. He now serves as secretary general of the Aso faction, which is led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso.
Mori is expected to be elected as speaker during the special Diet session to be convened on Wednesday.
As the LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are aiming to revise the Imperial House Law to ensure a stable succession to the throne, as speaker, Mori will be expected to coordinate discussions between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the issue.
Before the lower house was dissolved on Jan. 23, Fukushiro Nukaga, 82, served as speaker.
Top Articles in Politics
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
CRA Leadership Election Will Center on Party Rebuilding; Lower House Defeat Leaves Divisions among Former CDPJ, Komeito Members
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture