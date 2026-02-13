Japan’s Former Justice Minister Mori Expected to Be Elected as Speaker of House of Representatives

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Eisuke Mori

Former Justice Minister Eisuke Mori is expected to be elected as speaker of the House of Representatives, as the Liberal Democratic Party is in the final stages of making its decision to back him for the role, according to LDP sources.

Mori, 77, was first elected to the lower house in 1990 and is currently serving his 13th term. In addition to being justice minister, he has previously served as director of the LDP’s Labor Administration Division and chairman of the lower house Commission of the Constitution. He now serves as secretary general of the Aso faction, which is led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso.

Mori is expected to be elected as speaker during the special Diet session to be convened on Wednesday.

As the LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are aiming to revise the Imperial House Law to ensure a stable succession to the throne, as speaker, Mori will be expected to coordinate discussions between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the issue.

Before the lower house was dissolved on Jan. 23, Fukushiro Nukaga, 82, served as speaker.