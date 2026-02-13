Hot word :

Japan’s CDPJ, Komeito Forgo Forming Political Group in Upper House Following Lower House Election

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, Japan.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:21 JST, February 13, 2026

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito decided Thursday to forgo forming a political group in the House of Councillors for a time being.

The parties will attend a special Diet session, set to convene Wednesday, as separate political groups.

“It’s best to remain as we are now,” CDPJ leader and upper house member Shunichi Mizuoka told reporters.

Upper house members within the CDPJ seem to be cautious about joining in the Centrist Reform Alliance.

