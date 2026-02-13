Japan’s CDPJ, Komeito Forgo Forming Political Group in Upper House Following Lower House Election
13:21 JST, February 13, 2026
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito decided Thursday to forgo forming a political group in the House of Councillors for a time being.
The parties will attend a special Diet session, set to convene Wednesday, as separate political groups.
“It’s best to remain as we are now,” CDPJ leader and upper house member Shunichi Mizuoka told reporters.
Upper house members within the CDPJ seem to be cautious about joining in the Centrist Reform Alliance.
Top Articles in Politics
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
CRA Leadership Election Will Center on Party Rebuilding; Lower House Defeat Leaves Divisions among Former CDPJ, Komeito Members
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture