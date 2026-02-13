Junya Ogawa Elected as CRA’s New Leader
13:41 JST, February 13, 2026
Junya Ogawa, a former Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan member, has been elected as the Centrist Reform Alliance’s new party leader on Friday, following a vote at a general meeting of CRA lawmakers in Tokyo.
Two candidates, Ogawa, 54 and Takeshi Shina, 59, ran in the leadership election.
Former CRA coleaders Yoshihiko Noda from the CDPJ and Tetsuo Saito from the Komeito step down from their posts to take responsibility for the party’s crushing defeat in Sunday’s House of Representatives election.
