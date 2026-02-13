Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Junya Ogawa Elected as CRA’s New Leader

The Japan News

13:41 JST, February 13, 2026

Junya Ogawa, a former Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan member, has been elected as the Centrist Reform Alliance’s new party leader on Friday, following a vote at a general meeting of CRA lawmakers in Tokyo.

Two candidates, Ogawa, 54 and Takeshi Shina, 59, ran in the leadership election.

Former CRA coleaders Yoshihiko Noda from the CDPJ and Tetsuo Saito from the Komeito step down from their posts to take responsibility for the party’s crushing defeat in Sunday’s House of Representatives election.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Politics

JN ACCESS RANKING