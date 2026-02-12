CRA Leadership Election Will Center on Party Rebuilding; Lower House Defeat Leaves Divisions among Former CDPJ, Komeito Members
Error: Multiple tags found in content
Politics & Government Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Most Read
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Spring Is in the Air at Kairakuen Garden in Northern Japan as Plu...
-
Flu Cases Surging Again: Infection Can Also Be Prevented by Humid...
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (2/13-2/19)
-
Deep-Sea Rare Earth Mining: Major Step toward Breaking Free from ...
-
U.S. Shoots down Iranian Drone That Approached Aircraft Carrier
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (February 12)
-
Suspect in Canada Shooting Is Identified as an 18-Year-Old with H...
-
Bangladesh Votes in Landmark Election after Gen Z Revolution
Popular articles in the past week
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reco...
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Befor...
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages C...
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling...
-
Measles Patient Flew Between Tokyo, Hokkaido in Late January; Lik...
-
Symptomatic Measles Victim Visited Defense Ministry in Tokyo; May...
-
SoftBank Launches AI Service for Call Centers That Converts Harsh...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock ...
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many Peop...
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reco...
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance,...
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefectu...
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; ...
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair ...
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Befor...
Top Articles in Politics
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
-
Japan’s Prime Minister: 2-Year Tax Cut on Food Possible Without Issuing Bonds
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture