Japan’s LDP Likely Sees ¥2.8 Bil. Increase in Political Subsidy after Election
15:00 JST, February 11, 2026
The result of Sunday’s House of Representatives election will boost political subsides to be granted to the Liberal Democratic Party, Sanseito and Team Mirai for 2026, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun estimate on Tuesday.
The LDP, which secured the largest number of seats for any party since the end of World War II, is expected to get ¥15.36 billion — up ¥2.83 billion from the initial estimate made in January before the election — to receive the largest among any party.
Sanseito will receive ¥1.99 billion, up ¥516 million. Team Mirai, initially estimated at ¥115 million, will receive ¥568 million. The newly formed Centrist Reform Alliance, which suffered a crushing defeat, will receive ¥2.34 billion.
The amounts of political subsidies are determined based on factors such as the number of Diet members as of the reference date of Jan. 1. However, the sum is recalculated if a national election is held. The Yomiuri Shimbun estimated the amounts based on the post-election situation on Monday. The amounts are formally decided after the new fiscal year budget bill is enacted.
