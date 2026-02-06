Japan’s PM Takaichi to Meet Trump in U.S. on March 19

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, left, appears on stage with U.S. President Donald Trump aboard the USS George Washington in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in October.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday on his social media that he will meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi next month.

“I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Takaichi to the White House on March 19th,” he posted.

It will be Takaichi’s first visit to the United States since she took office and her and Trump’s first in-person meeting since he visited Japan in October.

Key topics are expected to include cooperation on Japan’s $550 billion (about ¥86 trillion) investment in the United States, based on last year’s bilateral agreement, and security developments in the Indo-Pacific region, where China has been increasing military pressure. They may also discuss significant increases in Japan’s defense spending. The Trump administration has been demanding its allies to increase such spending.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato clarified at a press conference on Friday morning that Takaichi had received an invitation from Trump for the March 19 visit. He said that arrangements were underway for Takaichi’s visit to the United States based on the U.S. proposal.

“We will proceed with preparations to make this visit a meaningful one that further advances Japan-U.S. cooperation across a wide range of fields and opens a new chapter in the history of the Japan-U.S. alliance,” he said.