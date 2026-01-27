‘I Staked My Political Career on 1 Mil. COVID Shots per Day,’ Says Ex-Japanese PM Suga
13:46 JST, January 27, 2026
Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday spoke to reporters ahead of the House of Representatives election, in which he is not seeking reelection. The following is excerpted from his responses.
During my tenure as prime minister, the response to COVID-19 is what left the strongest impression. I staked my political career on achieving the target of 1 million shots per day, which I believed was the last resort to contain the pandemic. I am proud that Japan was able to control [the pandemic] more effectively than any other country.
As chief cabinet secretary, I devoted myself to breaking down bureaucratic silos. In disaster-prone Japan, dam management had long been fragmented by siloing. I reformed the system so that even water-supply dams could also be used for flood control. This is the result of my efforts to lead and coordinate ministries and agencies.
While [the Liberal Democratic Party] had a long-standing coalition with Komeito, communication was essential as it is a different party. It was painful that the coalition, which lasted for 26 years, ended. I think the relationship with Komeito is one of the things that [the LDP] should place great importance on when thinking about the future political landscape.
The Japan Innovation Party, with which [the LDP] has formed a new coalition, is reform minded. The LDP should not forget to steadily implement agreements reached with the JIP.
I started thinking about my retirement once I passed 70. I have decided to retire now in consideration of my health. I have three sons, but I have never considered heredity succession. Individuals who have political aspirations should be given a chance.
I have always aimed to deliver politics that ordinary people take for granted. Policies such as lowering mobile phone charges and insurance coverage for infertility treatment and decarbonization are cases in point. I hope the next generation of politicians will work with determination to achieve the path that must be taken while looking ahead to the future.
