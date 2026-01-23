Govt, Tokyo to Launch Council on Disaster Prevention

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, shakes hands with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

The central government and the Tokyo metropolitan government have agreed to launch a council aimed at strengthening cooperation on issues including disaster prevention in Tokyo.

The agreement came during talks between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday. Koike said Takaichi proposed the establishment of the council, which would be chaired by the chief cabinet secretary, to reinforce cooperation on issues such as disaster prevention and declining birthrates.

“By working together, the government and Tokyo can lead Japan forward,” Koike said after the meeting.

Asked about the formation of the new Centrist Reform Alliance party by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, Koike said, “I have a sense of deja vu.”

Koike led the initiative to form Kibo no To (Party of Hope) with members from the Democratic Party ahead of the 2017 House of Representatives election. Her remark appeared to allude to that.