U.K. Prime Minister Starmer to Visit Japan on Jan. 31, Hold Talks with Japan PM Takaichi
2:00 JST, January 23, 2026
The Japanese and British governments have begun coordinating for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit Japan on Jan. 31 and hold talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, according to government sources.
Starmer is scheduled to visit China immediately beforehand, with discussions expected to focus on economic security and defense cooperation, bearing in mind China’s repeated acts of intimidation.
