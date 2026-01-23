Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

U.K. Prime Minister Starmer to Visit Japan on Jan. 31, Hold Talks with Japan PM Takaichi

#Sanae Takaichi
Reuter file photo
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

The Yomiuri Shimbun

2:00 JST, January 23, 2026

The Japanese and British governments have begun coordinating for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit Japan on Jan. 31 and hold talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, according to government sources.

Starmer is scheduled to visit China immediately beforehand, with discussions expected to focus on economic security and defense cooperation, bearing in mind China’s repeated acts of intimidation.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Sanae Takaichi

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Politics

JN ACCESS RANKING