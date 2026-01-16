Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Meets Female Ambassadors to Japan at Her Tokyo Office
16:50 JST, January 16, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with female ambassadors from various countries stationed in Japan at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday and exchanged views on women’s advancement and other matters.
Female ambassadors and charges d’affaires from 24 countries, including Britain, Mexico and Samoa, attended the meeting. Mentioning that she is Japan’s first female prime minister, Takaichi said, “Let’s work together to eliminate the prejudice that women are unsuited for leadership and strive diligently to achieve results.”
