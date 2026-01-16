Japan, Italy Prime Ministers Agree to Develop Economic Security Cooperation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni shake hands ahead of their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni announced Friday a joint statement that included the further development of cooperation in areas such as economic security and defense, after a summit meeting in Tokyo on Friday.

They also agreed to upgrade Japan-Italy relations — from a strategic partnership to a special strategic partnership — and reaffirmed the deep historical ties between the two countries as they celebrate the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Takaichi and Meloni, who arrived in Japan on Thursday, are both the first female prime ministers of their respective countries, and this was their first in-person bilateral meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, Takaichi said, “I’d like to further strengthen the special relationship between our two countries,” and Meloni responded: “I believe in the cooperative relationship between Italy and Japan. It’s extremely important.”

The joint statement includes a commitment to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals and other products, so that neither country is dependent on any particular country. It also calls for the strengthening of security cooperation, such as by promoting the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific, cooperation between the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific regions and the continued deployment of Italian forces to the Indo-Pacific.

Japan and Italy are now poised to deepen cooperation in the defense field, with China’s intensifying hegemonic moves in mind.

The two countries announced the Japan-Italy Action Plan in 2024, and signed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) concerning reciprocal provision of supplies and services between the Self-Defense Forces and the Italian forces. Japan and Italy have been cooperating in the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, along with the United Kingdom.

The two leaders also confirmed that dialogue on space will be held between Japan and Italy to deepen the two countries’ cooperation in matters such as the peaceful use of space.