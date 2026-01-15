CDPJ, Komeito Agree to Form New Party in Preparation for Lower House Election (UPDATE 1)
16:12 JST, January 15, 2026
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito agreed on Thursday to form a new party, as they plan to cooperate in a House of Representatives election.
The agreement was reached when CDPJ President Yoshihiko Noda and Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito met after the two opposition parties held intraparty discussions earlier in the day.
The new party is aimed at uniting centrist forces to counter the highly conservative administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
“We’ve agreed to fight together by forming a new party,” Noda said after meeting with Saito. “This is an opportunity to put centrist forces in the middle of [Japan’s] politics.”
The name of the new party will be decided soon. According to Noda, the two parties will work on the details next week.
“In the upcoming lower house election, we intend to campaign by emphasizing how crucial it is for Japan to expand the bloc of centrist forces,” Saito said.
On Thursday morning, Komeito’s central secretariat held a meeting in which members agreed to entrust Saito with decisions about future moves on a new party. The CDPJ held a general meeting of its Diet members later on the same day to hear their opinions.
An idea has emerged within Komeito that if a new party is formed, Komeito should withdraw from races in the single-seat constituency segment of the lower house election, including the four constituencies currently held by Saito and other Komeito lawmakers.
The new party is likely to exist only in the lower house, while both the CDPJ and Komeito are expected to remain in the House of Councillors.
At a meeting of the CDPJ’s standing executive committee on Tuesday, Noda obtained a mandate from the party to decide its future moves. He explained plans for the new party during the general meeting of CDPJ lawmakers at the Diet Building on Thursday afternoon.
The CDPJ had already presented Komeito with a proposal for cooperation using a unified list of candidates in the lower election’s proportional representation segment.
CDPJ Secretary General Jun Azumi said at the party’s headquarters, “We want to coordinate our response in step [with Komeito].”
Noda and Saito had agreed on Monday to explore ways for cooperation at a “higher level,” and the two parties have been making arrangements since then.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
AI-Driven ‘Zero Clicks’ Phenomenon Threatens Democracy; News Outlets Must Be Able to Recover Costs, Stay Independent
-
Japanese Public, Private Sectors to Partner on ¥3 Tril. Project to Develop Domestic AI, SoftBank to Be Key Firm Involved
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF Personnel to Age 65; Move Comes Amid Ongoing Labor Shortage
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Japan, U.S. Start Talks on Tokyo’s $550 Bil. Investment in U.S.; Energy, AI Projects Were Focus of 1st Meeting