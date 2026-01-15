Japan Govt Panel Says Foreign Nationals Should be Required to Learn Japanese to Live in Japan
14:53 JST, January 15, 2026
A government panel on reviewing the policy regarding foreign nationals suggested that those who wish to live in Japan for a medium- to long-term stay should be required to study Japanese.
The panel submitted its written opinion on Wednesday to Kimi Onoda, the state minister in charge of economic security who is also handling the policy.
The panel suggested the government launch a program for foreign nationals to study Japanese and Japanese social norms and require those who want to live in Japan for more than a short-term stay to take part in the program.
The panel is headed by Reiko Hayashi, the director general of the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.
Regarding rules on land acquisition and use by foreign nationals, the panel pointed out that the government should review its regulations. It also demanded that, when considering specific rules on the issue, the government should look at the reality in which are based on before creating new regulations and balance them with freedom of economic activities.
The opinion noted, “There could lead to the misunderstanding that [the government] is inclined to exclude foreign nationals,” and appealed for the government to balance the establishment of order with the promotion of an inclusive society.
