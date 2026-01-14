Japan-South Korea Leaders Meeting Focuses on Rare Earth Supply Chains, Cooperation Toward Regional Stability

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, speaks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Nara City on Tuesday.

NARA — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung agreed on Tuesday to launch talks between relevant government agencies to promote economic security cooperation, with a focus on such matters as stabilizing rare earth supply chains.

During their first face-to-face meeting of the year, held in Nara, the two leaders also discussed the international landscape, including China. They reaffirmed their commitment to cooperating for regional stability and emphasized the strategic importance of Japan-South Korea relations.

“Both countries should work together to play a role in ensuring regional stability,” Takaichi reportedly said during the talks. “I would like to make this year to elevate Japan-South Korea relations to new heights.”

“In the increasingly complex international order, cooperation between our two countries is more important than anything else,” Lee said.

At a joint press conference following the meeting, Takaichi noted that she had held in-depth discussions with Lee regarding supply chain coordination. This outreach to South Korea comes as China — which has reacted strongly to Takaichi’s Diet remark in November regarding a possible Taiwan contingency — intensifies economic coercion against Japan, including through export restrictions on dual-use items that can be used for both military and civilian purposes.

Lee referred to the trilateral relationship between Japan, China and South Korea, saying, “I emphasized [during the meeting] the need to maximize common ground, enhance communication and cooperate.” Lee, who visited China as a state guest prior to his arrival in Japan, appeared to urge for improvement to Japan-China relations through dialogue.

Takaichi also stated that they discussed the importance of strategic coordination among Japan, South Korea and the United States, particularly security cooperation. This reflects a desire for the three nations to counter the tightening ties between China, Russia and North Korea. They also aim to revitalize defense exchanges, which had stalled following the suspension of the Self-Defense Forces’ refueling support for South Korean Air Force aircraft.

The talks, which included smaller-group sessions, lasted about 90 minutes. An agreement was reached on continuing reciprocal leadership visits, and Takaichi expressed her desire to visit South Korea during the joint press conference.

Revising diplomatic strategy

Japan had initially planned to host a Japan-China-South Korea trilateral summit earlier this month. However, China refused to attend. Consequently, Japan proposed a separate visit by Lee. Amid growing concerns in South Korea about being caught in the middle of Japan-China friction, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official noted that Tokyo adopted a strategy of “avoiding forcing a clear choice between Japan and China, focusing instead on building trust.”

Lee also showed consideration for Japan’s position. According to South Korea’s SBS TV, during the South Korea-China summit on Jan. 5, the Chinese side criticized Takaichi, saying “Japan has crossed the line.” However, Lee avoided escalating the issue, stating only, “For us, relations with Japan are as important as those with China.”

Unlike former President Park Geun-hye, who signaled alignment with Beijing by attending a military parade at Tiananmen Square in 2015, Lee is painstakingly balancing his relations with both neighbors. “Lee is holding his ground well,” a senior Japanese government official remarked.

For Takaichi, who is championing the development of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” and for Lee, who seeks South Korea’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade framework, bilateral cooperation is indispensable.

Takaichi intends to use the progress made with Lee to appeal for Japan-U.S.-South Korea solidarity during her spring visit to the United States. She also hopes to bring on board U.S. President Donald Trump, who is pursuing a “Donroe Doctrine” style of influence in the Western Hemisphere and focusing on bilateral “big power” diplomacy with China. Furthermore, she aims to strengthen her domestic governing base through success in a House of Representatives election she is expecting to call by dissolving the lower house. This would allow her to engage in diplomacy with China from a position of strength.

One challenge lies in maintaining this realistic diplomatic stance. Feb. 22 marks Takeshima Day, an event connected to the Takeshima group of islets, which are effectively under the control of South Korea, in Shimane Prefecture. Takaichi suggested during last year’s LDP leadership race that she might dispatch a Cabinet minister to the event.

South Korea remains wary of any move that could reignite territorial disputes. Lee’s appeal during the talks to “properly manage and minimize points of friction” is seen as a call for caution in order to keep bilateral relations stable.