Osaka Governor Yoshimura, Mayor Yokoyama Mull Stepping Down for Double Election in Bid to Promote ‘Osaka Metropolis Plan’
13:44 JST, January 14, 2026
Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, and Osaka City Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama, deputy leader of the JIP, are considering resigning from their posts as governor and mayor, and holding a double election in conjunction with the next House of Representatives election, it has been learned.
The two Osaka leaders intend to make a third effort to achieve the “Osaka metropolis plan” a major point of contention. Yoshimura informed several party executives of his intention on Tuesday.
“I would like to think about it thoroughly by the day after tomorrow [Thursday] and come to a final conclusion,” Yoshimura said to reporters at the Osaka Prefectural Office on Tuesday night. “We were discussing the option of re-election,” said Yokoyama. “We will compete hard when we can.”
The Osaka metropolis plan is an urban reorganization measure that would abolish Osaka City and establish multiple special wards. In order to realize the plan, a majority of residents must vote in favor of it in a referendum. Residents of Osaka City had voted on the plan in 2015 and 2020, but both referendums were rejected by a majority of voters.
