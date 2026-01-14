Japanese PM Takaichi, South Korean President Lee Play Drums in Nara; Joint Session was Arranged as Surprise Treat by Amateur Percussionist Takaichi
13:05 JST, January 14, 2026
NARA — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung gave a drum performance together after their summit meeting in Nara on Tuesday.
It was a surprise treat for Lee from Takaichi, who plays drums as a hobby. The prime minister prepared the drum sets because Lee had shown an interest in the instrument during their first talks in October.
You may also like to readTakaichi, Lee Hold Japan-South Korea Summit in Nara, Aiming to Further Improve Ties
They beat out the tunes to two K-pop songs — BTS’s megahit “Dynamite” and “Golden,” from Netflix’s animated film “K-Pop Demon Hunters.”
“The president told me that he was glad to get the chance to play the drums, which had been his dream for many years,” Takaichi said in a post on X.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Language Requirement Eyed for Permanent Residency Status; LDP Plans Revisions of Laws on Foreigners
-
Japan Eyes Plan to Accept Up To 1.23 Mil. Foreign Workers by End of Fiscal 2028
-
AI-Driven ‘Zero Clicks’ Phenomenon Threatens Democracy; News Outlets Must Be Able to Recover Costs, Stay Independent
-
Japanese Public, Private Sectors to Partner on ¥3 Tril. Project to Develop Domestic AI, SoftBank to Be Key Firm Involved
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to Extend Reemployment Support for SDF Personnel to Age 65; Move Comes Amid Ongoing Labor Shortage
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns